Matt Gillett has voted yes to equal rights, saying it's only fair minnow nations get paid the same. (AAP)

The NRL is believed to be considering shifting some Test match payments from tier one to tier two rugby league nations.

Kangaroos backrower Matt Gillett has voted yes to equal pay, believing it's only fair players from minnow nations earn the same as those from Australia and New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup.

Gillett was responding to reports the NRL are considering re-allocating Test match payments from tier-one to tier-two nations at the next tournament.

"We're all out there doing the same thing mate so there's no reason for that not to happen," Gillett said in Darwin on Monday.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, Kangaroos players get paid $50,000 should they go on to win this year's World Cup.

It's believed Tonga would be paid around $3000 should they do the same, meaning Australia's Test stars could be asked to take a massive pay cut.

News Corp reported the governing body have begun talks to ensure match fees for all nations are the same for the next event in England in 2021.

Gillett, who will play his 10th Test for the Kangaroos in their quarter-final against Samoa on Friday, is adamant all players should be treated equally in fanancial terms.

"We're all doing the same thing, we're all out there putting our bodies on the line playing for our country so there's no reason it shouldn't be," he said.