The Greens are back to full strength in parliament with two new senators arriving in Canberra for their swearing-in.

Australia's youngest ever senator did not mince words about the dual-citizenship crisis that has brought him to parliament.

Jordan Steele-John, 23, fronted reporters in Canberra on Monday ahead of his swearing-in to promise he will be a voice for young people and his state of Western Australia.

He's also looking forward to bringing to parliament a personal perspective on disability issues.

Mr Steele-John is replacing Scott Ludlam who quit parliament after revealing he was a dual citizen, and therefore ineligible to contest the 2016 election.

"It's a bit of a mess at the moment," Senator Steele-John said of the saga engulfing parliament at the moment.

"They're dropping like flies."

The new senator reiterated the minor party's call for an independent audit of parliamentarians.

Queenslander Andrew Bartlett will also be sworn-in on Monday, replacing former Greens senator Larissa Water who resigned over her dual citizenship with Canada.

Mr Bartlett was leader of the Australian Democrats in a previous parliament.

"Last time I was here I saw the Liberal and Labor parties join together in 2004 to rush through the changes to the law to bring in entrenched inequality that has caused immense harm and hurt to many people in this nation for the last 13 years," he told reporters.

Senator Bartlett said he would move to ensure legalising same-sex marriage was resolved before Christmas.