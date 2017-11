Greens leader Richard Di Natale has confirmed his party will support any referrals to the High Court over the issue of dual-citizenship.

More federal MPs are likely to face the High Court over their citizenship status after the Greens committed to unilateral referrals from the major parties.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale confirmed the minor party's sole MP Adam Bandt would provide the government with the crucial vote it needs in the lower house.

"If the government decides to refer someone, if the opposition decides someone should be referred, we think we should honour that," Senator Di Natale told the ABC on Monday.