Mitchell Starc believes Josh Hazlewood will be the spark for Australia's fast bowling attack in the upcoming Ashes series.

Hazlewood will go into next week's Ashes opener at the Gabba with just one Sheffield Shield game under his belt since a side strain injury after being placed in cotton wool along with Starc and fellow speedster Pat Cummins.

The Test pace trio were rested for NSW's Shield clash with Queensland starting at Allan Border Field on Monday.

All the pre-Ashes hype may surround Test spearhead Starc after claiming two hat-tricks to spark the Blues' recent Shield win over Western Australia.

But Starc believed Hazlewood had shown in that WA game - his sole Shield appearance before the first Test starts on November 23 - that he would be Australia's spark.

Starc said Hazlewood's unwavering line and length from one end would let the likes of himself and fellow speed demon Cummins attack from the other against England.

"He was straight back into his Test form after one over of Shield cricket," Starc said.

"He's a bloody genius with line and length, it allows Pat and I to be aggressive and that's how I bowl.

"We can unleash from the other end, bowl as quick as we can and attack.

"He (Hazlewood) takes his wickets with line and length and Pat and I come in and try and blast teams out, try and attack the stumps and really intimidate.

"We complement each other really well."

Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Tasmania's Jackson Bird are spending this week training at Brisbane's National Cricket Centre instead of playing Shield games.

Starc tops the Shield wicket-takers after two games with 17 scalps at 12.70 but denied he was in peak form ahead of the first Ashes Test.

"I think I was just used at the right times and cleaned up the tail against WA," he said.

"Josh was the one who blasted out the top order and Patty bowled really well in the middle."

Starc said he didn't believe he had to dominate like fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson did in 2013 for Australia to win the Ashes.

However, he hoped that NSW's Test pace trio had shown a sign of things to come against England in the Blues' 171-run win over WA last week.

"I think we have an attack that is gelling well," Starc said.

"It doesn't have to be one guy who stands up, if someone has a Mitchell Johnson-type series fantastic.

"But if we win the Ashes it doesn't matter who gets all the wickets.

"Hopefully we can stay together as a (bowling) group and do something special over the next few years."