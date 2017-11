The Kangaroos have arrived in Darwin to begin preparations for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Samoa.

Kangaroos prop Jordan McLean admits the heat will be a factor in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Samoa on Friday.

Australia on Monday arrived in sun-bathed Darwin, where temperatures aren't expected to drop below 24 degrees for the entire week.

"I'm sure it'll play a factor to some degree but we've got to play in it, they've got to play in it. We're both going to be feeling the heat," McLean said on Monday.