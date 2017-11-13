Signout
Patton Kizzire survived a late charge by Rickie Fowler to clinch his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour with a one-shot victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Patton Kizzire has survived a late charge by world No.10 Rickie Fowler to clinch his first win on the US PGA Tour with a one-shot victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico.

On a gruelling 36-hole final day at the weather-affected tournament, Kizzire led by four with six holes remaining, only for three birdies from his opponent to ramp up the pressure heading down the last.

However, when the 31-year-old American managed to get his second to within 30 feet of the flag after an awkward stance on the edge of a bunker it was Fowler who cracked, leaving his approach even further away to hand his rival a straightforward two-putt for the win.

Kizzire, who had previously had two runners-up finishes in 64 US tour starts, posted a 67 for a 19-under total.

"I was glad to get it done, Rickie made me work hard," he said.

South Korea's Si Woo Kim finished third after a closing 65, which included a run of five successive birdies in his front nine, lifted him to 15 under.

That was one ahead of Charles Howell III, who posted back-to-back 66s on the final day, and Martin Piller, who also shot a 65.

Matt Jones was the leading Australia, but a distant 16 shots behind Kizzire after a closing 73 which left him tied 50th.

Geoff Ogilvy (73) and Greg Chalmers (71) finished on even par while Aaron Baddeley (70) was one over.

