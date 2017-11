Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls says he can win majority government on November 25. (AAP)

A LNP government would make good on a promise from the 2015 election campaign to build the Sunshine Coast Hospital Link Road

The Liberal National Party would spend $215 million to build the Sunshine Coast Hospital Link Road if it wins the November 25 Queensland election.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said the previous Newman government had committed to building the link, but the Palaszczuk government hadn't picked it up over the last three years.

The link road will cost $430 million in total, with the federal government to pay the difference, and Mr Nicholls insisted they were "keen" to support the project.