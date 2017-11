England's Moeen Ali says he has fully recovered from the minor side strain that forced him to miss the visitors' day-night tour game in Adelaide.

Moeen Ali insists he'll be fit and firing for the first Ashes Test, with the English allrounder set to return from injury in this week's tour game in Townsville.

Moeen missed the visitors' preceding tune-up in Adelaide, also against a Cricket Australia XI, because of a side strain.

"It was a bit frustrating ... but also not a bad thing, you get a lot more work done," he told reporters in Townsville, describing it as a minor injury.