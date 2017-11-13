England's first innings left Australia frustrated in the women's Ashes Test in Sydney. (AAP)

Australia women's coach Matthew Mott says England made an Ashes Test draw the most likely outcome after a slow first innings scoring rate.

Australia's coach Matthew Mott has lit the fuse for an explosive Twenty20 series after he took a shot at England and claimed they killed off any early hope of a result in the women's Ashes Test.

England fought hard to bat the day and earn a draw on Sunday and keep themselves in the series.

The have to win all three of the Twenty20s, starting Friday, to regain the urn.

But Mott made no secret of his frustration at the visitor's approach from day one of the Test, after England won the toss and made 280 in their first innings at a run rate of just 2.4 per over on a slow North Sydney wicket.

"I think both teams have got to be honest about whether they were trying to win the Test match," Mott said.

"To bat with pretty minimal intent on day one when you get the best of the conditions, I think if you're going to sit back and say you trying to win the Test is not in my realms of thinking.

"We certainly would've been disappointed with that scoring rate on day one.

"That slowed the whole Test match up and made it difficult to get 20 wickets for both teams."

Australia could hardly claim to have significantly upped the ante in their first innings.

Ellyse Perry's 213 not out headlined their third-highest ever Test innings of 9(dec)-448, however, they only went at 2.69 runs an over as they batted for a day-and-a-half.

But Mott said that was because his team had been put in the position by the English where they felt they could only force a result by batting only once.

"That (England's innings) backed us into a bit of a corner with the game taking a slow path," he said.

"We had to bat big in that first innings and get right ahead and roll the dice that we could get 10 wickets and not have to bat again.

"It certainly wasn't the way we wanted to play the Test."

Mott and English counterpart Mark Robinson were left frustrated by a lifeless pitch, which chewed up the pink ball and made a draw the most likely outcome.

"We should have got a few more in the first innings," Robinson said.

"We had the best use of the wicket ... but we underachieved.

"We managed to do is keep the series alive, keep the tour alive which is all you can do really."

The draw marked the 88th such result in the 139-Test history of women's cricket, prompting calls for a fifth day to be added to come in line with the men.

Australia will name their squad for the three Twenty20s on Tuesday, with rookie quick Lauren Cheatle in doubt due to an upper leg or glute injury.