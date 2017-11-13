Tatafu Polota-Nau was on the scoresheet for Australia against Wales on Saturday. (AAP)

Leicester-bound Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau says he's relieved to have his future resolved after agreeing terms with the English giants.

Just last week, the 32-year-old former NSW Waratahs rake expressed concern about where he would play next year after Western Force's Super Rugby axing.

Polota-Nau is believed to have been approached by all four Australian franchises but opted to link up with Leicester where he'll play alongside Wallabies centre Matt Toomua and under former Queensland Reds coach Matt O'Connor.

"Everyone's worried about their future but in saying that, I still personally feel like I've got a lot of room to improve on," said Polota-Nau, who scored Australia's first try in the win against Wales on Saturday.

"I thought why not come and challenge it in a different environment.

"The move to the Force was great, it's such a shame that I couldn't stay there longer but I guess the next challenge is to come test it up in the Northern Hemisphere."

Polota-Nau, who won his 80th cap in Cardiff, has been told that he's still very much in the plans of Australia coach Michael Cheika ahead of the World Cup in 2019.

With former captain Stephen Moore retiring after the spring tour, Polota-Nau said his exit gives some young guns the opportunity to shine.

"I'll definitely miss home but that's the way the cookie crumbles," he said.

"I have no doubt that the future of Super Rugby in the hooking department is well-covered.

"I'm really excited to watch from afar the likes of Jordan Uelese, Alex Mafi, Andrew Ready, Tolu (Latu).

"Obviously, Steve and I have held that reign for a bit.

"But for the sake of the growth of our game, I think it's definitely a positive to watch them from afar."

Polota-Nau will face off against some of his new teammates at Twickenham next Saturday when the Wallabies take on England.

Halves pairing George Ford and Ben Youngs are likely to keep their places following the European champions' insipid 21-8 win over Argentina with veteran prop Dan Cole set to pack down opposite his new hooker.

"It should be good, there's definitely a lot of banter there," he said.

"It's also probably a good perspective of what it's like being over here ... it'll be a good test next week."

Australia haven't beaten England in their past four meetings and Polota-Nau said there is a huge desire to buck that trend.

"I think we've got some unfinished business against them," he said.

"Last year, we didn't get the results we were after.... Hopefully we'll have the front foot dominance instead of receiving it and make sure we continue the form that we're in.""