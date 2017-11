Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is under threat from the Greens in her inner-Brisbane seat. (AAP)

A new poll shows Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has slipped behind the Greens in her inner-Brisbane seat ahead of the state election.

Queensland's deputy premier Jackie Trad is in danger of losing her inner-Brisbane seat, thanks largely to the Adani mine, a new poll shows.

According to the Galaxy poll, published in the Courier-Mail on Monday, Ms Trad has slipped six points since the 2015 election with the Greens' candidate Amy McMahon picking up most of her dropped votes.

On a two-party preferred basis, Ms McMahon now leads Ms Trad 51-49 less than a fortnight from the November 25 election.