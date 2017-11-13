Queensland will bat first after winning the toss in their top of the table Sheffield Shield clash with NSW at Allan Border Field on Monday.

Bulls opener Matt Renshaw will be out to alleviate pressure on his Test spot in the final hit-out before the Australian squad is named on Friday for the Ashes opener at the Gabba from November 23.

His Test opening partner - NSW's David Warner - admitted Renshaw needed a big score in the Shield clash at Allan Border Field after just 53 runs at 13.25 to date this summer.

The stage is set for Renshaw to find some touch against a Blues attack without rested Test trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

NSW's new-look attack features ex-Test seamers Doug Bollinger and Trent Copeland plus Sean Abbott.

Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins helped lift the undefeated Blues to the top of the Shield ladder with two wins from as many games.

Second-placed Queensland - also undefeated - have kept their same 12 for the third straight match.

The Blues will still be hard to beat, boasting Test captain Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

NSW gloveman Peter Nevill will also be out to impress amid speculation he will replace incumbent Test 'keeper Matthew Wade for the Ashes opener.

Blues batsman Dan Hughes will be vying for a Test No.6 nod.

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (capt), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Jim Peirson, Mitch Swepson, Brendan Doggett, Luke Feldman. 12th man: Mark Steketee.

NSW: David Warner, Nic Maddinson, Steve Smith (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Dan Hughes, Peter Nevill, Trent Copeland, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Doug Bollinger. 12th man: Harry Conway.