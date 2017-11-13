Reigning NBL MVP Jerome Randle hopes to help change struggling Sydney's fortunes and says he isn't focusing yet on playing former club Adelaide at the weekend.

New Sydney Kings import Jerome Randle says he's more concerned about figuring out how to help his last-placed NBL team than a looming early clash with his former club Adelaide 36ers.

American point guard Randle, who won the league's MVP award last season, arrived in Sydney from the US on Monday morning and is set to play against the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong on Thursday before a clash with the 36ers in Adelaide on Saturday.

"I'm not thinking too much about Adelaide, I'm just thinking what I need to do to help this team win," Randle told AAP at Sydney Airport.