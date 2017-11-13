Lebanese premier Saad Hariri insisted Sunday he was "free" while in Saudi Arabia and could travel as he pleased, in his first interview after his shock resignation last weekend.
"I am free here. If I want to travel tomorrow, I will," Hariri told his party's Future Television in an interview from Riyadh.
A senior Lebanese official says President Michel Aoun has told foreign ambassadors PM Saad al-Hariri has been kidnapped and should have immunity.