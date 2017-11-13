Participants pass by billboard bearing a portrait of Lebanon's prime minister Saad Hariri with Arabic words reading 'We are all with you'. (EPA)

The Lebanese premier has given his first interview after his sudden resignation.

Lebanese premier Saad Hariri insisted Sunday he was "free" while in Saudi Arabia and could travel as he pleased, in his first interview after his shock resignation last weekend.

"I am free here. If I want to travel tomorrow, I will," Hariri told his party's Future Television in an interview from Riyadh.