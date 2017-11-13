Signout
  • Participants pass by billboard bearing a portrait of Lebanon's prime minister Saad Hariri with Arabic words reading 'We are all with you'. (EPA)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
The Lebanese premier has given his first interview after his sudden resignation.
Source:
AFP - SBS Wires
32 MINS AGO  UPDATED 31 MINS AGO

Lebanese premier Saad Hariri insisted Sunday he was "free" while in Saudi Arabia and could travel as he pleased, in his first interview after his shock resignation last weekend.

"I am free here. If I want to travel tomorrow, I will," Hariri told his party's Future Television in an interview from Riyadh.

More news
Lebanese president asks Saudis to explain
A senior Lebanese official says President Michel Aoun has told foreign ambassadors PM Saad al-Hariri has been kidnapped and should have immunity.
Lebanon asks Saudi Arabia for explanation on PM's absence
Lebanon's president urged Saudi Arabia to explain why Saad Hariri had not returned to Beirut since his surprise resignation as prime minister a week ago.

 

Advertisement