Roger Federer has returned from a two-week layoff to overcome Jack Sock in straight sets in his opening match at the ATP Tour Finals in London.

Roger Federer has opened his quest for a seventh season-ending championship with a patchy straight-sets win over American Jack Sock.

Making a record 15th appearance at the ATP Finals, Federer was below his imperious best but still managed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory on Sunday, his milestone 50th win of the year.

The Swiss great will play Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic in his remaining pool matches, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals of the round-robin event at London's O2 Arena.

Despite never looking in danger of defeat, the world No.2 made a string of uncustomary errors to offer Sock hope of an upset.

Federer's most glaring miss was a fluffed forehand into the net after Sock had conceded the point and turned his back to his opponent, jokingly daring the 19-times champion to hit him.

The reprieve was not enough to save Sock from losing the first set after he'd dropped serve in the opening game of the match.

The last player to qualify for the prestigious eight-man event, Sock fought off a break point in the 10th game of the second set to force a tiebreaker.

But Federer was not to be denied, eventually winning in one hour and 31 minutes to remain on course for an eighth title in his extraordinary 2017 renaissance.

Zverev and Cilic will clash in the night match.