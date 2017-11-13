The senators' interests register has been overhauled to include information on family history and citizenship.

SENATOR CITIZENSHIP REGISTER

* December 1 deadline for sitting senators (and within 21 days of being sworn in for future senators) to declare date and place of birth, citizenship at time of birth, and date of naturalisation if not born in Australia.

* Declare place and date of birth of senator's parents and grandparents.

* Declare whether the senator has ever been a citizen of another country and what steps were taken to assure themselves they have not inherited citizenship.

* Reveal what renunciation steps were taken, if needed.

* If the senator discovers the information is not accurate, they should update it within 21 days of becoming aware.

* Any senator who knowingly fails to provide the statement by the due date, correct an error, or provides false information is guilty of a serious contempt of parliament and the privileges committee will inquire into it. Fines or jail could apply.

* Similar motion is expected in House of Representatives on November 27.