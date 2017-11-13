An image of the area of the earthquake (USGS)

At least six people were killed and many injured in the Western Iranian town of Qasr-e Shirin from an earthquake that struck near the Iran-Iraq border, Iranian state television said.

At least eight villages were damaged in Iran after an earthquake with magnitude of 7.3 struck Iraq on Sunday, Iran's state TV reported.

"The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq ... Eight villages were damaged ... Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," TV reported.

The strong earthquake also hit large parts of Iraq on Sunday, including the capital Baghdad, an Iraqi meteorology official said.

The earthquake measured 6.5 magnitude, the official said according to preliminary results.

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 7.3 magnitude, which placed the epicentre southwest of the city of Halabja along the Iraq-Iran border.