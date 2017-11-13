The England under-21 international scored the equalizer in Everton's comeback victory, ending the club's four-game winless streak in the league and helping them climb out of the relegation zone into 15th position.

"It was a good time to win," Calvert-Lewin told the club's official website (www.evertonfc.com). "We have time, now, to reflect on it and think about how we can improve...

"There is quality in the team and we are just looking to gel together and strike the right balance. Hopefully, this win can improve our future performances. "

The strike against Watford marked Calvert-Lewin's first league goal this season and he was keen to add more.

"I have put in some decent performances this season but been lacking goals," Calvert-Lewin added.

"That is the most important thing and it is nice for me to get off the mark in the Premier League."

Everton travel to bottom-side Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

