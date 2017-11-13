Russian media says Donald Trump asked Vladimir Putin directly if the country meddled in the polls. (AAP)

Donald Trump reportedly directly asked Vladimir Putin whether Russian forces meddled in the 2016 election that saw the businessman elected US president.

Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin directly whether allegations of Russian meddling in last year's US presidential election were true, RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

While in Vietnam for APEC on Saturday Trump said he believed Putin's denial of the accusations despite the view of US intelligence agencies that Russian interference did take place. Trump later distanced himself from his remarks.

On Sunday, Trump was careful to make clear he sided with the intelligence agencies under his own leadership. He has previously called the allegations of election campaign collusion with Moscow a hoax.

According to RIA, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked how Trump had raised the question about alleged Russian meddling, said: "In fact, Trump asked whether that information could be true, how true it could be, and President Putin, for his part, explained his position, which is that Russia did not interfere in any election and this could not be the case."

Putin also said he did not understand "the groundless statements on the issue being made in the United States", Peskov added.

The Russian issue has clouded Trump's first year in office.

Trump's initial comments on Saturday drew criticism at home because US intelligence agencies have long since concluded there was Russian meddling through hacking and the release of emails to embarrass Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.