Donald Trump says he has a "great relationship" with Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte. (AAP)

Donald Trump has spoken with his controversial Philippines counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, and says they have a "great relationship".

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sanctioned a bloody drug war that features extrajudicial killing. He called Barack Obama a "son of a whore." This week, he boasted that he murdered a man with his own hands.

All that went unmentioned in public by President Donald Trump when the leaders held talks on Monday in the Philippines.

Reporters saw the beginning of the leaders' bilateral meeting in which Trump praised Duterte's hospitality, the organisation of the summit he was hosting, the "great relationship" the two leaders enjoyed and even Manila's weather.

Trump said nothing about human rights and both leaders ignored shouted questions about the violent drug crackdown.

Breaking with his presidential predecessors, Trump has largely abandoned publicly pressing foreign leaders on human rights, instead showing a willingness to embrace international strongmen for strategic gain.

Duterte's war on drugs has alarmed human rights advocates around the world who say it has allowed police officers and vigilantes to ignore due process and to take justice into their own hands. Government officials estimate that well over 3,000 people, mostly drug users and dealers, have died in the ongoing crackdown. Human rights groups believe the victim total is far higher, perhaps closer to 9,000.

Duterte has strenuously defended the violence and boasted of participating himself.

Late last year, he bragged that he personally pulled the trigger and killed three people years ago while serving as mayor of Davao City. And last week, while in Vietnam for an international summit, he said he took his first life years earlier.

"When I was a teenager, I had been in and out of jail, rumble here and there," Duterte said during a speech in Danang. "At the age of 16, I already killed someone."

He claimed he fatally stabbed the person "just over a look."

Trump has shown little interest in pressuring Duterte to rein in the violence, instead saluting him during a May phone call.

"I just wanted to congratulate you because I am hearing of the unbelievable job on the drug problem," Trump told Duterte, according to a transcript of the conversation that later leaked.

White House officials have suggested there is a strategy behind Trump's flattery of Duterte.

Advisers have said that while Trump was always unlikely to publicly chastise the Philippine president, he may offer criticisms behind closed doors.

The White House did not immediately respond if Trump brought up the subject in private.