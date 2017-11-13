Students at a Victorian university will get a taste of future travel with the state's first trial of a driverless bus.

Students at a Victorian university will be the first in the state to trial a driverless bus, which will take them between classes on their large campus.

The three-month trial, to begin at La Trobe University at Bundoora in April, will give students a taste of the future as they travel between buildings on a self-driving shuttle.

The trial is jointly funded by the state government and the university and will work to "shape the future of Victoria's public transport", Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar said on Wednesday.