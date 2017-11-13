A federal review has criticised two regional aged care homes in Victoria and Tasmania over how they handled a deadly influenza outbreak.

Two regional aged care homes in Victoria and Tasmania have been criticised over how they handled a deadly influenza outbreak that claimed more than 100 lives.

The federal government review into St John's Retirement Village in Wangaratta and Uniting AgeWell Strathdevon in Tasmania found low staff vaccination rates and poor management during the influenza outbreak in August and September.

"The flu season affected aged care residents and staff and the homes' infection control and contingency plans were overwhelmed but it was unacceptable," Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt said in a statement on Monday.