Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft have an early chance to press their case for the Ashes with Western Australia batting first in the Sheffield Shield against South Australia .

The game at the WACA is the last Shield fixture before the Ashes begins at the Gabba on November 23.

Both teams have players attempting to press their case and none more so than WA opening pair Marsh and Bancroft, who get the first chance at the crease.

Marsh remains a prospect for the Australian No.6 spot while Bancroft could be an outside chance to take the wicketkeeper spot.

He only took the gloves in the previous Shield game but with tidy work with the gloves and more runs, he's not without hope.

WA No.3 Hilton Cartwright needs runs to be any chance of holding his spot while allrounder Marcus Stoinis would be an outside prospect with an impressive performance with bat and ball.

The Warriors' attack is without Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile while Andrew Holder is on debut.

South Australia aren't without chances too starting with swing bowler Chadd Sayers. Yet another strong showing against the strong WA top order and he will need to be considered.

Then there are batsmen Jake Lehmann, Travis Head and Callum Ferguson who will be right in the hunt for that No.6 spot.

Western Australia: Mitch Marsh (capt), Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Will Bosisto, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Holder, David Moody, Simon Mackin, Jon Wells (12th man).

South Australia: Travis Head (capt), Jake Weatherald, John Dalton, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Alex Carey, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa (12th man).