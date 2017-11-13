West Australian shearer Alan Staines has cleared his name more than a decade after he was convicted due to a DNA mistake and nearly jailed over a burglary.

A West Australian man who was convicted and nearly sent to jail for a crime he did not commit says the events had had a major impact on his life, damaging his relationship with his children and preventing him from getting work.

Alan Staines, 34, was wrongly arrested over a 2004 burglary because of a DNA bungle but finally cleared his name when that conviction was overturned in the WA Supreme Court on Monday.

He will now seek compensation from the WA government, which has already apologised to him.

He pleaded guilty to the crime at the time, on the advice of his lawyer because of the DNA evidence against him and to avoid a possible three-year jail term.

He narrowly avoided prison when he received a 12-month jail term suspended.

Then in April 2016, the state pathology service PathWest told WA police that a grave mistake had been made and DNA evidence gathered from blood at the scene belonged to another man who was also named Alan Staines.

Mr Staines says he does not yet know why it took another 12 months until this year for him to be told about the mistake.

Justice Stephan Hall said in court that was concerning and found that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

Mr Staines said the biggest impact had been damage to relationships with family members.

"I missed out on my kids growing up for a bit because of it," he said outside court.

He had also missed out on jobs in the mining industry and other areas that required police clearances, forcing him to take labouring work with little job security.

The police and PathWest have been cleared of misconduct by the Corruption and Crime Commission.

However, the reputation of PathWest has been damaged by a series of blunders, prompting the Public Sector Commission to start examining test samples over 15 years and investigating whether it is complying with protocols and procedures.