Adam Coleman has been one of the Wallabies' standout performers in recent Test wins. (AAP)

Wallabies enforcer Adam Coleman is confident he will shake off a thumb problem and be fit to play against England in Saturday's Test.

Adam Coleman is confident he'll be fit to tackle England despite injuring his thumb in the Wallabies' win against Wales.

Coleman underlined his status as one of rugby's most eye-catching lock forwards with a powerful performance against a world class opponent in the shape of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones.

He darted over for his third international try in his 20th Test and was instrumental in helping an under-manned Australia repel a desperate Wales attack in a second-half onslaught.

But the giant second-rower was left nursing a badly bruised and swollen right thumb after making a tackle in the lead up to Michael Hooper's try on the stroke of halftime.

Despite playing the 80 minutes, Coleman was in some discomfort after the game but vowed he'd play through the pain barrier for the chance to face England at Twickenham.

"It's a bit sore but nothing to really worry about, I'll be right," Coleman said.

The 26-year-old, who's yet to announce where he'll play next season after the Western Force's Super Rugby demise, will be up against another top class performer in Maro Itoje at Twickenham on Saturday.

Itoje was reportedly furious to be rested from the England team that limped to victory against Argentina but is certain to be reinstated for Saturday's showdown.

Eddie Jones' European champions have tasted defeat just once since his appointment as coach in November 2015, but Coleman said the Wallabies have what it takes to upset them.

"England are a very good side and they've been performing too," he said.

"We've had new systems in place and I think it just took a little bit of time for the boys to really shore up and nail down that detail within our defensive systems.

"I think the boys are down pat now and it's really showing in an 80-minute performance. The boys are defending very well.

"It's another cauldron there down at Twickenham. The crowd are very passionate and we'll prepare very well for that game."