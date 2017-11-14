Talks for an expanded NBL competition to include teams affiliated with AFL clubs are intensifying. (AAP)

AFL clubs are considering setting up teams to play in an NBL competition slated for "imminent" expansion.

NBL chief Jeremy Loeliger said some AFL clubs have escalated discussions for new franchises as the likelihood of expansion grows amid increased interest in Australian basketball.

"With talk of expansion hotting up, some of the real contenders are stepping forward," Loeliger told Melbourne radio 3AW.

"There's a lot of AFL clubs out there and we're certainly not talking to all of them, but there are a few that have really put their hand up and seem quite keen.

"They're spread around the country.

"Obviously, there's a couple here in Victoria who are pretty keen because we've made know already about the most likely expansion, I guess in the short term, coming from Victoria."

Crossover between AFL clubs and other sports already exists, with Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood having teams in Super Netball.

Loeliger said clubs' non-football department staff and medicos could be spread to work across multiple sports.

"There's no mystery as to why it makes good commercial sense," he said.

"A netball team is exactly the same philosophy and strategy put to play.

"You've seen AFL teams go to AFLW, into netball. You've seen an NRL team go into netball."

The NBL has previously said it's interested in introducing teams from Asia.