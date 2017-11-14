Matthew Wade walks off after again failing with the bat just days before the Ashes squad is named. (AAP)

Matthew Wade's Ashes hopes and potentially his Test career hang by a thread after he again fell cheaply playing for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield.

Tasmanian skipper George Bailey admits there won't be much sympathy for incumbent Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade after he wilted under the heat of his final Ashes audition.

Wade's horror run with the bat continued when he was dismissed for five as Tasmania were bowled out by Victoria for 172 on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG.

Victoria were 4-103 at stumps with Test No.6 hopeful Glenn Maxwell (four) among the victims of a devastating spell from 22-year-old right-arm quick Gabe Bell (4-22).

The decision by national selectors to effectively declare the No.6 and No.7 Test spots vacant has created a pressure-cooker environment in domestic cricket ahead of the Ashes.

But former Test batsman Bailey, who fought a lone hand for the visitors on Monday with a gallant 106, said pressure was part of the deal of playing in such a prestigious contest.

"Any time it's an Ashes series, there is always a lot more talk from both camps," he said.

"It's probably no different to the scrutiny and the pressure once you actually are in that XI so I don't think there's any sympathy for the players who are in that spotlight.

"The selectors would just love someone to put their hand up."

Wade fell in the third over after lunch on Monday attempting to play a pull shot to a Peter Siddle delivery which pitched on middle and off and rocketed into his stumps.

His rash dismissal was the latest in a series of poor batting performances which threaten to put his Test career at risk.

The Ashes squad will be named on Friday with NSW gloveman Peter Nevill tipped to get the nod ahead of Wade, who has averaged just 20 since his Test recall last summer.

Bailey has not been in the Test frame for some time but picked a good time to make his 23rd first-class century.

The 35-year-old was quick to point out that he played in all five Tests during Australia's 5-0 annihilation of England in 2013.

"The 'whitewash wizard', as I refer to myself ... I would have thought I was a lock for the Gabba Test, given no one's really put their hand up" Bailey said, tongue firmly in cheek.

"I'm really the only bloke left who knows how to absolutely demolish them who's not already in that Test team.

"The phone's on. I have left it in the changerooms but I'm expecting a call from 'Cracker' (chief selector Trevor Hohns)."