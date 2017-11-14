Besides NASA equipment and experiments, astronauts on the International Space Station have got a delivery of ice cream and pizza.

Astronauts have received a mouth-watering haul in the latest Earth-to-space delivery - pizza and ice cream.

A commercial supply ship arrived at the International Space Station two days after launching from Virginia. Besides NASA equipment and experiments, the Orbital ATK capsule holds chocolate and vanilla ice cream for the six station astronauts, as well as make-your-own flatbread pizzas.

Astronauts always crave pizza in orbit, but it's been particularly tough for Italy's Paolo Nespoli. He's been up there since July and has another month to go.

Nespoli used the space station's robot arm to grab the cargo ship, as they zoomed 420 km above the Indian Ocean.

Besides flatbread, the capsule contains all the makings of a good Earth pizza: sauce, cheese, pepperoni, anchovy paste, tomatoes, pesto, olive oil and more.

Astronauts also get a hankering for cold treats, thus the big frozen shipment of ice cream cups, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream bars and frozen fruit bars.