Kurtley Beale has made the Wallabies' fullback position his own during Israel Folau's rest period. (AAP)

In-form Kurtley Beale says he's savouring playing at fullback for the Wallabies in the absence of Israel Folau.

Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale intends to be the scourge of the English defence in his roving attacking role at Twickenham on Saturday.

Beale, who is deputising in the No.15 jersey for Israel Folau, was at his impish best last weekend against Wales when he stripped rookie winger Steff Evans of the the ball and raced 65 metres for a try under the posts.

The 28-year-old insists he doesn't practice the move, which he also successfully pulled off against All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams in Dunedin earlier this year.

"I try to make the tackle but all of a sudden my hands are on the ball," Beale said.

"In rugby league, you're not allowed to strip in a two on one. In union, you can; it's just natural."

With Karmichael Hunt firming to play in the centres against England, Beale and the former NRL star would potentially switch positions during the game, allowing the NSW Waratahs back the freedom pop up in attack as much as possible.

"I'm really enjoying the role I have at the moment," Beale said.

"It's a bit of a roving role and I'll play wherever the coaches see fit and think I play my best rugby, whatever's the best for the team.

"As a backline we all have a good understanding of what is required in certain positions.

"Sometimes out in the field you might have to fill in for someone else and it's great we have that understanding of each other."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika could start Hunt ahead of Samu Kerevi, who played only 53 minutes before making way for his Queensland Reds teammate at the Principality Stadium.

It was the first time Beale and Hunt had been on the field at the same time for the Wallabies.

"That's what great about this squad, we've so much talent," Beale said.

"Everyone is pushing. There are a lot of guys with experience and a lot of guys who are pushing those older guys and it's creating a really healthy environment.

"With K (Hunt) he brings a lot of class and lot of energy and a lot of calmness.

"He is a great player with a lot of experience in different codes and he certainly has got a good head on his shoulders.

"He has added a lot to us for sure."