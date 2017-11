Ben Simmons had his eighth double-double in just his first 13 games in the NBA.

Ben Simmons has achieved another coveted double-double and hit clutch free throws to guide the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers won 109-105 on Monday in Los Angeles after trailing the Clippers by six points in the fourth quarter.

Australia's Simmons had 22 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double-double in just his first 13 games in the NBA.