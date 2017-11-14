Consumer confidence has bounced to a seven-week high, with people feeling more optimistic about the state of the economy and buoyed by improvements in the job market, new figures show.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index shows a two per cent to 114.8 this week, driven by householders' expectations for the health of the economy hitting a 14-week high and despite a drop in their perceptions of the state of their current finances.

ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said it was encouraging to see the improvement in views towards economic conditions despite current political uncertainty - which has included the citizenship saga currently rocking Canberra.