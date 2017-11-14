Victoria's premier says Crown casino's planned 90-storey tower is an outstanding project that will create 3000 jobs.

Victoria's premier has backed a decision to approve Crown casino's 90-storey tower redevelopment, despite opposition from a cabinet minister.

Local member and Housing Minister Martin Foley reportedly described the project an "unmitigated disaster" at a Southbank Residents' Association meeting in October, in a swipe at Planning Minister Richard Wynne's decision to approve the 90-level skyscraper.

"This is an outstanding project, one that has been properly considered and one that is good for 3000 jobs," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.