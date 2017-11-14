A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017. (AFP)

More than $70,000 USD in donations have poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist who was fired from her job for making a rude gesture to President Donald Trump's motorcade.

More than 3,000 donations, from $5 to $250, have rolled in since November 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up on behalf of Juli Briskman.

Briskman's raised middle finger was caught by news photographers as Trump's motorcade passed her on October 28 as he left Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. The image immediately went viral.

"He was passing by and my blood just started to boil," the Democrat mother of two, 50, told HuffPost at the time.

"I'm thinking, 'he's at the damn golf course again'."

The photo only showed Briskman from the back, unidentifiable, her left arm out and middle finger up.

It didn't take her long to realise that she was the person in the photo - all over the internet and television.

She proudly posted it as her profile picture on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

Three days later, the 50-year-old marketing executive was fired by her company, government contractor Akima.

"Thank you Juli Briskman," wrote Rob Mello, who set up the GoFundMe account, calling her "an inspiration to us all."

All the money raised goes directly to Briskman, he says on the site.