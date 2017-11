Grigor Dimitrov got his ATP Tour Finals tilt off to a dream start with victory over Dominic Thiem. (AAP)

Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has beaten Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in three sets in their ATP Tour Finals opener in London.

The first Bulgarian ever to qualify for the season-ending championship, Dimitrov upset the Austrian fourth seed 6-3 5-7 7-5 in the opening match from the Pete Sampras Group.

World No.1 Rafael Nadal plays Belgian seventh seed David Goffin in the night match on Monday at London's O2 Arena.