BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to rule against the International Skating Union (ISU) in the coming weeks over its threat to slap lifetime bans on speed skaters for taking part in unauthorised events, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move could impact other sports with similar penalties, potentially making it as important a milestone as the landmark 1995 court ruling involving Belgian football player Jean-Marc Bosman, which paved the way for the free movement of players in the EU.

The European Commission's ruling is expected by the end of this month or early December and will likely order the ISU to modify its sanctions, the people said. It may include a fine.

Skating's governing body found itself in the EU competition enforcer's crosshairs two years ago after Dutch Olympic speed skaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt took their grievances to the EU competition authority.

