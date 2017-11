Factbox - List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

EUROPE Russia (Qualified as hosts) France Portugal Germany Serbia Poland England Spain Belgium Iceland Switzerland Croatia Sweden SOUTH AMERICA Brazil Uruguay Argentina Colombia AFRICA Nigeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia Senegal CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN Mexico Costa Rica Panama ASIA Iran Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia PLAYOFFS Second legs Nov 14 Ireland v Denmark (0-0), Dublin Nov 15 Australia v Honduras (0-0), Sydney Peru v New Zealand (0-0), Lima