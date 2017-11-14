Australia and England are both concerned at the same lifeless North Sydney wicket being used again. (AAP)

England coach Mark Robinson is hoping a different North Sydney wicket is used for their must-win Ashes Twenty20 opener to the one used in the day-night Test.

While last week's Test produced many highlights and was seen as a significant step forward in the game, the slow pitch was point in contention after it killed the pink ball and allowed for just 21 wickets for 934 runs at a rate of 2.41 per over as it aided neither the batting nor bowling side.

It is understood both sides were told during the Test a fresh pitch would not be used for Friday's clash - which England must win - sparking fears of similar issues in the more attacking T20 arena.

Robinson has been a keen proponent in producing quicker wickets to allow for a more free-flowing women's game, and was frustrated with a previously-used pitch served up for the Test match.

"We have to be (disappointed)," Robinson said.

"Anybody who was in England for the World Cup we had fresh wickets - it makes such a difference.

"Coffs Harbour, that was a proper wicket (for last month's one-dayers). That'd have been perfect. It had bounce, it had carry."

"We've got to understand our product haven't we? We've got to entertain people. You want all these 12,000 people to come back next time we come over."

At least some of the fears should be allayed for Friday's match, the first of three T20s.

North Sydney's abrasive surface scuffed up the more sensitive pink ball, however the white ball should stay slightly harder for the majority of the shortened innings.

Scoring was also seemingly easier under lights, with the run rate higher in the final sessions of play than the other two, despite batting being traditional tougher at night at other venues.

The wicket for the Test had to be prepared earlier than what would have been ideal, with threats of rain hovering over Sydney before the start of last week's match.

Ground staff were quick to get water into the surface after stumps on Sunday, while there were adjacent pitches which could be an option if a last-minute decision to switch strips is made at the traditionally high-scoring ground.

"We played on a wicket here last year - which is why we brought the game here - against South Africa that had pace and bounce," Australia's coach Matthew Mott said.

"There was a threat of rain early; the wicket was prepared quite early.

"I did have my concerns before the game. It was a pretty dry, lifeless surface. I don't think it was perfect for the game that both teams wanted to play but I'm not sure how much you can change that."