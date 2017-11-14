Tonga's Rugby League World Cup upset of New Zealand last week has done Fiji no favours going into this weekend's quarter-finals, winger Marcelo Montoya says.

The loss meant the Kiwis finished second in Pool B, and became the first tier-one nation in rugby league history to lose to a tier-two opponent.

Montoya has no doubt the stung Kiwis will come out firing in Saturday's quarter-final against Fiji in Wellington.

"Now the New Zealand team know where they've got to patch up, they're going to come out at 100 miles an hour, and we'll have to come out the same," he said.

"We've got to be very well prepared, and we've got to weather that storm."

The Bulldogs youngster says confidence is running high in a Fijian team which recorded three runaway wins in pool play to finish top of Group D.

The Bati have amassed 32 tries after beating Italy 38-10, Wales 72-6 and the United States 58-12, seven tries ahead of New Zealand's second-placed 25.

Montoya says despite the sudden-death pressure of quarter-final play, he doesn't expect the Kiwis will see themselves as under threat.

"They know where they're at and they know what they can produce as a collective," he said.

"They're a world class team, and I think for us it's about focusing on ourselves.

"We've just got block out what happened last week to them and focus on getting the win. They're going to come out as a new team."

Led by skipper and fullback Kevin Naiqama, Fiji have a wealth of firepower in their back five, and Montoya says there's plenty of experience throughout the team that's going to be crucial in shutting down the Kiwis.

"They've got a strong forward pack and they've got some good outside backs -they're very agile and find their front, and make a lot of metres for them.

"For us, it's just about defending well as a group collectively, and minimising their attack."