David Poisson, a French alpine skier who won a bronze medal at the world championships in 2013, has died aged 35 after a crash in training.

French alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement.

Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013. Last year, he won a World Cup downhill race in Kitbuehel, Austria.