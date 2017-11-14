Attorney-General George Brandis says same-sex marriage legislation needs to be debated. (AAP)

The federal government says there will be parliamentary debate on same-sex marriage legislation after Wednesday's announcement of the postal survey result.

Legalising same-sex marriage will remove the last great bastion of discrimination in Australian laws, the Attorney-General says.

Federal politicians are discussing how the issue might be legislated ahead of the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey, with two different bills proposed - including one that includes greater religious exemptions.

"I think this is a very very important human rights reform," Attorney-General George Brandis told Sky News on Tuesday.

"But also, we should respect another human right and that is freedom of religious belief."

People should not be obliged to marry same-sex couples against the teachings of their own church.

"There will be a debate about how wide the exemptions would be, some would have them narrowly cast and some more broadly cast. That's the reason we have the parliamentary debate," Senator Brandis earlier told Nine Network.

But he cautioned against getting ahead of the postal survey result, warning there could be a surprise outcome.

Eight in 10 Australians have had their say in the government survey.

The result will be announced in Canberra at 10am on Wednesday.