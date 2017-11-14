Sydney has chosen 'Ferry McFerryFace' as the final name for the ferry in the new fleet. (Transport NSW)

Ferry McFerryface will soon be gracing Sydney Harbour after a competition to name the city's new ferries.

The last of Sydney's new inner-harbour ferries will be christened Ferry McFerryface - for the kids.

More than 15,000 suggestions were made for the competition to name the six new inner-harbour ferries.

"The most popular names by far in the Name Your Ferry competition were Victor Chang, Fred Hollows and Catherine Hamlin, which are already ferrying passengers across the harbour," Transport Minister Andrew Constance said.

"This one is for the kids."

People on social media had fun with the announcement.

'Boaty McBoatFace' tallied the most votes, but NSW Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance didn't want to copy the UK's decision during a recent public poll.

"Given Boaty was already taken by another vessel, we've gone with the next most popular name nominated by Sydneysiders," he said.

"Ferry McFerryface will be the harbour's newest icon, and I hope it brings a smile to the faces of visitors and locals alike."

The renaming of the ferry follows a public vote in the UK to name a new polar research ship Boaty McBoatface.

But the UK's Natural Environment Research Council decided not to use the name, instead choosing instead "Sir David Attenborough".

The newest ferry in the Sydney fleet has the ability to carry 400 passengers, has improved accessibility for people wityh disabilities and comes with extra luggage room and charging stations for electronic devices.