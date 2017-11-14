Jacqui Lambie has foreshadowed her possible resignation on Tuesday as she awaits advice. (AAP)

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie is sweating on advice over her possible UK citizenship which could prompt her to quit parliament.

One of Australia's most colourful politicians could fall on her sword after becoming the latest senator to be ensnared in the citizenship fiasco.

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has foreshadowed her possible resignation on Tuesday as she awaits advice from British authorities over whether she is a UK citizen by descent through her Scottish-born father.

While Senator Lambie said last week she was confident there was no issue with her citizenship, she is now preparing to quit parliament.

"If I am a dual citizen I will resign. If it is black and white there is no need to take it to the High Court, as simple as that," Senator Lambie told The Mercury newspaper.

Unlike other dual citizens to fail their constitutional requirements, Senator Lambie may not be replaced by those beneath her on her 2016 election ticket.

Devonport mayor Steve Martin is next in line, but Professor George Williams, from the University of NSW, said he could be in difficulty because of his local government position.

According to the constitutional expert, the High Court would need to decide if a local council position is an "office of profit under the Crown".

The next person on the ticket, Rob Waterman, is CEO of Rural Health Tasmania

Rural Health Tasmania's annual report for 2017 said it received funding from several federal government programs run by the departments of health and social services.

If Senator Lambie resigns, she will be the eighth parliamentarian forced out because of dual citizenship.

She entered parliament after the 2013 election representing Clive Palmer's now defunct party before quitting to sit as an independent the following year.