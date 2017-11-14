England coach Eddie Jones has apologised for swearing but still had some choice words for the media. (AAP)

Eddie Jones has apologised after being caught on camera swearing about his England players during their dour win over Argentina at Twickenham.

A contrite Eddie Jones has apologised following his F-bomb tirade against his England players.

Jones was caught on camera hurling his notepad on his desk in the coaching box and screaming 'How f****ng stupid are we?," during his side's unconvincing win over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

But the former Wallabies mentor came out swinging against the local media after the Daily Mail published a story with pictures of a electronic touchboard in the team's private area at their hotel.

The story detailed plans of how they will prepare for the Saturday's match against Australia at Twickenham and left Jones fuming.

"Firstly I'd just like to apologise for swearing in public," he said.

"Not acceptable so I apologise for that and I'll find a different way to express my frustration in the future.

"The second thing is I'm very disappointed in the way the media has behaved.

"We've had a member of your contingent break into our area at the hotel, take photos of classified information, so we're extremely disappointed

"I would appreciate in the future if you respected our private areas of the hotel. It's quite disappointing."

Jones believes the Wallabies will pose a huge threat to his side, who have lost just once in his 21 games in charge and said they are a much better side than the one that lost 54-34 to the All Blacks in the opening match of the Rugby Championship.

However, he pointedly heaped on Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne, who joined earlier this year after a decade working with New Zealand, instead of his bitter rival and former Randwick teammate Michael Cheika.

"They got beaten by 50 points (sic) in their first Bledisloe Cup and the last one they won it, they've really turned it around," he said.

"There's some really good coaching. Mick Byrne has definitely made a difference ... you can see his influence on the team.

"Their selection has been good, their defence is very good, their set piece is strong. They're playing some good rugby and they're probably the form team in the world at the moment."