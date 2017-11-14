High-profile Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie will quit parliament after confirming she is a dual citizen and as a result invalidly elected.

"I didn't think I actually had a problem with it, so I never gave it a second thought " she told LAFM radio in Launceston on Tuesday of her newly-confirmed status as a UK citizenship by descent.

Senator Lambie will make a statement to parliament about 12.40pm (AEDT).

The senator, elected initially to parliament as a member of the Palmer United Party in 2013 and subsequently as an independent in 2016, is the daughter and grand-daughter of Scottish citizens.

The indigenous-identifying crossbencher has previously expressed pride in her Scottish heritage but insisted she was not a dual citizen.

Senator Lambie intends to return to her home base of Burnie after informing parliament of her decision.

She indicated a return to politics is on her agenda, but didn't specify whether that would be at a federal level.

"I won't be laying down. I'm going to get right back on," Senator Lambie said.

"So I am going to have another swing at it and we'll see how we go this time."

Senator Lambie's replacement in the upper house will be determined by the High Court.

Steve Martin was next on the Jacqui Lambie Network Senate ticket at the 2016 election, but there are doubts about his eligibility to sit in parliament.