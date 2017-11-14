The former Southampton defender has not played since suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers in July, and could now be out until mid-February.
The 26-year-old resumed light training in September but had a setback and the reports said he had undergone "minor, corrective surgery".
"He was in a good way and then had a little setback. That's how back problems are," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said earlier this month.
"We showed him to specialists all over the world and it is not a big problem -- it just needs time, that is all."
Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have deputised at right back for Liverpool in Clyne's absence.
