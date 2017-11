Glenn Maxwell has a batting average of 26.07 in his seven Tests for Australia. (AAP)

Former Australia Test batsman Brad Hodge says Glenn Maxwell should be given first crack at the No.6 spot for the Ashes.

Brad Hodge has joined the chorus of former Test players urging selectors to stick with Glenn Maxwell at No.6 for the Ashes series against England.

Hodge, who has signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the next Big Bash season, says Maxwell has shown he is capable of thriving under adversity.

"I think he's earned the opportunity ... I definitely think he's got the technique to come in at 4-100 when Australia's under pressure," Hodge said on Tuesday.