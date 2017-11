An eight-year-old boy is in hospital after being rescued from the family's car during a hot Melbourne day.

One of the youngster's parents found him in the vehicle about 2.45pm on Monday in Maddox Road at suburban Newport.

"It is unclear ... how the boy came to be in the car however the incident is not believed to be suspicious," police said in a statement.