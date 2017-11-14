Former NSW premier Mike Baird was paid almost $900,000 for his first five months in charge of NAB's corporate and institutional unit.

NAB's annual report for the 12 months to September 30 shows Mr Baird, who took up his role on April 21, received total remuneration of $886,845, including $763,520 of cash in salary and short-term incentives.

Chief executive Andrew Thorburn received total remuneration of $6.63 million, down slightly on the $6.71 million he was awarded in the previous financial year.