About 708,000 new homes and businesses joined the national broadband network in the September quarter, helping network revenue more than double compared to a year ago.

A total of 6.4 million premises now had access to the national broadband network as of September 30, up from 3.2 million homes and businesses at the same time last year.

NBN Co, the government- owned business tasked with rolling out the NBN, earnt $405 million in revenue, compared to $181 million in the 2016/17 first quarter, and says it aims to achieve $4.9 billion in annual revenue by 2020 with 11.6 million premises ready for service.