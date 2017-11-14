Ashes wicketkeeper hopeful Peter Nevill has failed with the bat in NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Brisbane.

Tipped to replace Matthew Wade in next week's Ashes opener, Nevill was dismissed for 17 as the ladder-leading Blues moved to 6-192 at lunch on day two, holding a nine-run first-innings lead.

Nevill hit three fours in his 22-ball knock at Allan Border Field before he was smartly caught in the slips by Usman Khawaja off leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (1-32) in the second last over of the morning session.

Blues No.6 Dan Hughes -- considered a potential Ashes bolter -- was unbeaten on 42.

Bulls allrounder Jack Wildermuth took 2-29.

Other wickets to fall in Tuesday's first session were Kurtis Patterson for 12 and Moises Henriques (36).

NSW resumed on Tuesday at 3-83 in reply to the Bulls' 183 first innings that was dominated by Khawaja's 78 not out.